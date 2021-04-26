STEPHENSON — A man faces gun charges after police said he fired a shot in his home, leading to a standoff with a SWAT team Friday.
The incident began around 3:40 p.m., according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office complaint log. A woman who has a 6-year-old child with Michael Allen McKee called police and said he got drunk, crashed her vehicle and then returned to their home, according to a Sunday Sheriff’s Office news release from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman. The woman said she and McKee argued and he threatened suicide and then fired a shot from a hunting rifle in the home. She said she and the child fled the home after the shooting.
Gosnell said after McKee refused to come out of the home, the Crisis Negotiation and SWAT teams were summoned. Numerous attempts to get McKee out of the home, including requests from his father who came to the scene, failed. After chemical agents were deployed in the home for the second time, McKee, who Gosnell said had been hiding in a bedroom, surrendered. Gosnell said in an email that he didn’t have information on how long the standoff lasted and didn’t know where the bullet from the rifle landed.
McKee was charged with shooting in a dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing a firearm. The 35-year-old McKee’s criminal record includes convictions for assault, disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated.
In the release, Sheriff Lenny Millholland praised his deputies’ handling of the standoff, noting it was the second one they’d responded to in less than a month. On March 31, a man who police said was involved in a domestic dispute in a home in Stephens City surrendered after a four-hour standoff.
“The sad truth is it can happen anywhere,” Millholland said. “That’s why we’ll continue to acquire necessary equipment and provide the proper training to address any such type of incident.”
