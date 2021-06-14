STEPHENS CITY — A Gate Stone Lane resident is dead after a standoff with police Sunday.
Stephen Griffitt, 46, was found dead after apparently shooting himself, according to a news release from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. He said deputies responded to a domestic dispute after a 911 call at 7:23 a.m. A woman and her children could be heard screaming in the background despite Griffitt telling a dispatcher the call was an accidental dialing.
Griffitt’s wife and her three children, aged 2, 8 and 10, fled the home, and she said in a 911 call that Griffitt choked and assaulted her the night before, according to the release. She said Griffitt was suicidal and was armed with a pistol. Gosnell wouldn’t provide the address of the home, say what the fight was about, or say why Griffitt was suicidal. Gate Stone Lane is located near Warrior Drive.
County and Winchester police SWAT teams surrounded the home. After communication attempts by loudspeaker failed to generate a response, a throw phone was thrown into the house with no response. Police then used a key to enter the home around 10:50 a.m. Gosnell said they found Griffitt on the second floor landing.
