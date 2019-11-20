Searching for a ‘star’ witness
To date, most of the highly anticipated public testimony in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry against President Trump has been anything but persuasive. Much of it has consisted of witnesses describing what other people told them occurred. One by one, “star” witnesses have had to admit that they have little first-hand knowledge of matters being probed.
But this week, Democrats hoped that would change. Another “star” witness, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, was to testify.
Mr. Sondland indeed does have some first-hand, personal knowledge — but there is a catch. In previous testimony, he has differed greatly from several of those who have leveled accusations against the president. And in response to several questions, Mr. Sondland has said bluntly that he simply does not remember occurrences to which others have sworn.
Associated Press reporters compiled a list of some of the discrepancies.
For example, several witnesses have claimed Mr. Sondland has a close relationship with White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Some have testified to conversations Mr. Sondland allegedly had with Mr. Mulvaney regarding Ukraine.
The AP found that “Mr. Sondland suggests he knows Mr. Mulvaney well enough to wave and say hello — and that’s about it. He doesn’t recall any sit-down meeting with him on Ukraine or any other subject.”
Just days ago, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified that she asked Mr. Sondland for advice after she came under verbal attack from some people close to the president. “I honestly don’t recall” having any such conversation, Mr. Sondland has said. And, the AP added, “When asked if he’d be surprised if someone else had said that he did that, he replied, ‘Probably, yeah.’”
So Mr. Sondland may not turn out to the the “star” witness Democrats had hoped. Given the reliance they have placed on him — and the many things others have claimed he said and did — that could be a problem for those in charge of the impeachment inquiry.
(1) comment
Oh, poor Star. Trying desperately to spin what has indeed been first hand testimony from people who were there when the call was placed. Mulvany has admitted there was a quid pro quo (get over it!). As for Soderland (whom Trump barely knows!), there's this: Already, Sondland has reversed himself on a key point. In supplemental testimony, he wrote that the accounts of witnesses who testified after him had “refreshed” his memory.
Though he previously said he knew of no link, Sondland wrote that on Sept. 1 he warned a top Ukrainian official that $400 million in U.S. assistance would probably flow to the country only if its president publicly promised to launch the investigations. Sondland said he had come to “presume” that the White House had linked the aid to the investigations and so shared that presumption with the Ukrainians.
In recent weeks, additional inconsistencies have emerged between Sondland’s account and those of at least a half dozen other Foreign Service and national security officials, all of whom will also testify publicly before Congress by the end of the week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.