All labor has merit and worth
There are jobs in America that inspire us, enchant us, or even enrapture us — even though, dollars to donuts, we would not wish to do them. Think about it: How many songs have been written about coal miners working a mile or two (or even more) beneath the earth in places “dark as a dungeon” where standing up to earn your daily bread is simply unheard? How many of us would actually perform such backbreaking work on a daily basis?
Coal miners are hardly alone in the public’s fascination. Wildcatters on oil rigs evoke a certain romance, as did the nation’s steelworkers, when the Youngstowns and Pittsburghs of the world belched out steel.
The country group Alabama managed to coalesce a number of these professions into one song — “Forty-Hour Week (For a Livin’) — in which America was asked to profess its appreciation and thanks for these workers. Workers — from farmers to miners — who probably considered themselves worthy of any gratitude because they were doing jobs to keep the economy vibrant. Heroic? Maybe in the deep recesses of their minds after they and their wives have fed the kids, put them to bed, and settled in for a little Quiet (or even Happy) Time.
What we’re trying to say is that these men, for all of Alabama’s whimsy, should not deem themselves any more worthy of praise than the folks who fill your prescriptions, guard your streets, deliver your mail, teach your children. or prepare your taxes. Yes, some work is conjured up as more glamorous — why do you think the simple cowboy, booted and spurred, is such a symbol of the West, despite the boredom and the oft-dangerous nature of his job — but all work is necessary and should be recognized, if not admired.
So, on this Labor Day — summer’s last blast which has become more of a political jumping-off point than anything else — let us take due stock and heed of all our workers. Without their “40-hour weeks (for a livin’),” the world’s greatest economy would grind to a halt.
