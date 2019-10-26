Well, there may be reason for one
Quickly, off the top of your head, for what is Winchester known? Civil War battles, of course. And the youthful George Washington, benefactors such as John Handley and Charles Broadway Rouss, the apple industry (and its festival), and Patsy Cline.
But what about autoparks? Not to be snarky, but we’re a city of 28,000, give or take, and we boast four autoparks. A fifth may be on its way. Whoever holds autopark futures around here is making a killing.
Seriously, there may be reason for the city to be pondering an autopark for every finger. Parking in the southern half of the Historic District is at a premium; monthly spaces at the Braddock Street autopark, closest of the facilities to the area in question, are 98% rented.
But parking space south of Boscawen Street will be at a greater premium now that the lot behind and beside Hable’s Real Estate on the Loudoun Street Mall has been sold to Scott Rosenfeld. Mr. Rosenfeld looked at the rental contract currently in place for the critical 31-space privately owned lot and has been reported to equate the sum — $538 monthly — to “highway robbery.”
As such, Mr. Rosenfeld would jack the rent to $1,500, a proposition the city’s Parking Authority would promptly nix, as well it should. The monthly revenue from the lot falls short of $1,500. Authority Chairman Dick Helm wasted little breath in stating his agency would pay $538 and no more.
So what gives? Mr. Rosenfeld desires rent nearly 200% higher than it is now. The city, in a sense, is saying “Nothing doing.” So . . . another autopark, or the renovation or outright rebuilding of the Braddock facility? These are options, but not necessarily wise or viable ones. For example, restoring or rebuilding Braddock, which opened in 1972, would come at a price — $13,000 to $20,000 per space. And it would not even really solve the problem cited by Mr. Helm — a paucity of parking on the southern end of the mall.
So the Parking Authority, eschewing even the thought of eminent domain, is waiting for offers — and the opportunity to negotiate.
