British members of Parliament, either ambivalent or downright opposed to the decision made three years ago by their constituents to leave the European Union, never thought they would ever have to vote on a revamped Brexit agreement — largely because they never thought Prime Minister Boris Johnson could deliver such goods.
But, lo and behold, as the clock ticked toward midnight, Mr. Johnson brought home a deal giving Great Britain complete trade and regulatory independence from Brussels. The agreement also resolved the thorny Northern Ireland question, granting that nation authority to pursue its own trade arrangements with the EU.
So what does Parliament do? It sets the stage for one of those “moments in history” by meeting on a weekend for the first time since the 1980s Falklands War when an “iron lady” named Thatcher was prime minister. But instead of making history, it labored and labored with the full intent of begetting a fly. A labyrinthine parliamentary process essentially compelled Mr. Johnson to ask Brussels for another extention — which translates to three months of dithering while the people who passed Brexit want to see it implemented. What we are seeing here are political officials attempting to thwart the will of democracy. Sound familiar?
What these deliberate bunglers are also doing is denying their country the opportunity to venture out globally and carve out its own free-trade agreements and pacts. In other words, it need no longer be beholden to those creased-pants economists in Belgium.
And the Big Casino, of course, would be a massive trade pact with the United States. Talk about a grand opportunity to boost growth and reduce prices for buyers on both sides of the Big Pond.
The British people, including its entrepreneurial class envisioning growth potential in the financial services industry, desperately want this. So should we Americans.
