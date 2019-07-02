A study by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce Research Foundation shows 20 percent of Buckeye State businesses have had problems with hiring, promoting, or increasing wages for workers because they are worried that doing so would mean those folks lose some form of public assistance, so writes The Columbus Dispatch.
Advocates are asking lawmakers to pay attention to the problems associated with “the benefits cliff.”
A Policy Matters report showed last year, 60 percent of Ohio’s 10 most common jobs paid an average full-time worker less than $26,000 per year.
Policy Matters is a liberal research group, which means their suggested solution is for employers to raise all wages high enough to avoid worries about the benefits cliff.
Most employers, whether in Ohio or Virginia, are not in a position to do such a thing. Some are closer to their own financial cliffs than they would like to think about.
According to Justin Barnes, executive director of the chamber’s research foundation, there are workers in Ohio turning down pay raises, quitting jobs, or declining job offers altogether because they do not want to lose taxpayer-funded benefits.
“That leaves workers frustrated because they feel trapped by the system,” Barnes said. “It also frustrates employers.”
The bottom line is that many in the private sector are facing competition for workers from taxpayer-funded government programs. When state benefits are more lucrative than a pay raise, something isn’t right.
Now, the question is: What can be done about it? Anything?
Like some in the military and Walmart employees who work but need food stamps because their pay is so low?
The benefit they don't want to lose is Medicaid, especially for their children. Single payer insurance (which every other industrialized country has) would solve that problem.
Single payer insurance creates long wait times to see the limited number of doctors willing to see/treat those patients. Med school is expensive. Socialists and Communists promise free stuff all the time, but their cultist followers never ask how it's paid for. They just hear the trigger word "free" and scream "I WANT THAT!!". Now that's a cult, Spock.[whistling]
