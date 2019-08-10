But he’s no terrorist
No question about it, President Trump can be a colossal boor. But he is no terrorist. But yet, in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings, his political foes are painting him as a domestic terrorist simply because of the rough-hewn and, perhaps, even border-line inflammatory language he can employ.
Stated simply, presidents shouldn’t speak as Mr. Trump does as times; decorum should prevail. But then, opposition politicians (or their media minions) should not allow these violators of the law to mask their criminality behind Mr. Trump’s rhetoric. You know, “Trump’s rants made me go into downtown El Paso and Dayton and shoot up some Hispanic people. If it wasn’t for him . . .” In God’s name, where has the idea of self-responsibility gone? And the media should be flogged — at least verbally — for putting the silly notion in their heads.
Let’s be clear: Mr. Trump has said some harsh things, but nothing he’s uttered could ever be justified as giving anyone carte blanche to kill anyone. To suggest as much, or to say he’s a supporter or enabler of same, is a gross slander born not of philosophical differences with the president, but rather of some perverse (but pure) kind of hatred.
(5) comments
And "media minions" like Faux News and the Sar turn a blind eye to the inflammatory rhetoric and simply excuse it as "rough." Please, Star, your apologies for this Prez who incites folks at his rallies and by his tweets are pathetic. Notonce did you mention a rationale for his language. Do you truly think a President of the US should conduct himself in this manner?
Then he turned his "condolence" tour into a campaign video with the grieving families as props. He is a completely hollow human being.
He's no terrorist but he sure seems to enable the white ones while denouncing only the muslim ones....why is that?
Trump talking about illegal immigrants - “how do you stop these people?”
In response someone from the audience shouted: “Shoot them!”
Mr Trump then appeared to laugh before shaking his head and saying: “That’s only in the Panhandle you can get away with that statement.”
The crowd then erupted into laughter and cheers, and Mr Trump added: “Only in the Panhandle!”
Trump is an enabler of those behaviors. He enables it via his language, attitudes and body language. Read up about enablers. The blame is indirect but still there.
