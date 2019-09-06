What is it about the Brexit controversy that so fascinates, or even enthralls us all? First off, it was the certainty of the election. After months of back-and-forth polling, the British people voted 52-48 to leave the European Union, the deadline for doing so being the end of this month. Talk about a bit of the macabre.
Before we go any further, the idea of Great Britain and the Brits exercising their sovereignty in what is viewed the best interests of their people — isn’t that what Magna Carta was all about? We thought so.
But then, there were two EU diplomats, or maybe just factotums, exacting some revenge on their English counterparts:
“We got rid of them. We kicked them out. We finally turned them into a colony, and that was our plan from the first moment.”
So Brexit is not about the economy and the bureaucracy and the European government — if it ever was. No, this was about snaking a trap around Great Britain, feeling the day would come when Europe’s greatest historical power would walk right into it.
And that it would do so willingly, so fed up had it become with the brakes applied on their economy by bureaucrats so reminiscent of little Poirot-like men with their bowlers and their monocles and their clipped way of speaking.
So British writer William Shawcross can say in “Spectator — USA” with perhaps just a fathom of British overstatement that “(t)his is one of the most crucial weeks in modern British history. We have a prime minister and cabinet who understand the stakes in terms of our future independence. But the forces fighting them — some of them sincere, many of them cynical — are fearsome. There are risks in proceeding with Brexit. But there are far greater risks in abandoning it.”
That’s precisely what 52 percent of the voting British thought three years ago: Brexit isn’t perfect, but remaining in the EU — strangled by officials not even British, others wishing to turn them into a colony — well, we’ll take our chances with Brexit, where at least the mistakes made will be British and, thus, our own.
That is, too few folks are willing to give the EU credit as the cause of British agonies — or the British proper respect for saying enough is enough. Or not enough “good-faith negotiations” by the stuffed shirts in Brussels is simply not enough.
For now, as the deadline winds down, new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Brexit backer from a way back, is cornered by his Corbyn-ite Labour adversaries and turncoat Tories. He wants another referendum in the worst way , one he feels the so-called Leavers would win again. But he doesn’t have a strong enough Parliamentary coalition to push such an enabling vote through.
If it came down to it, a no-deal Brexit would suffice — a departure with few, if any, conditions. But remember what those EU paper-pushers seek as England’s fate? And, of course, there is, finally, Brexit with a deal involved, which would allow the Labourites and treacherous Tories to culturally and economically castrate Mr. Johnson and his allies on their way out.
The paradox of Europe can be found in the name of a book, “The Missing Heart of Europe.” You see, all the individual nations — Germany, France, and Great Britain most especially — have hearts, but the EU, as a stifling entity, has none. And yet who stands atop the European heap?
As the book’s author, Thomas Kremer, a Hungarian Jew who escaped from Belsen, writes, “The British people are being asked by their own political leaders to weaken, or even surrender, those very rights, decision-making powers, institutions, laws, self-governing habits that alone can guarantee a degree of individual freedom enjoyed by very few other nations in the world.”
That is what this fight is all about, a guarantee of freedom — or at least a return to it — on the “scepter’d isle.”
(1) comment
This pro-Brexit article sounds a little too much like that of the former Confederacy's.
