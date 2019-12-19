This year’s theme: ‘Homeward Bound’
You simply have to turn on WINC-FM every day to realize how much Barry Lee loves his job. To say he’s the station’s ever-smiling fixture/ambassador is an understatement.
Today and Friday, that will never be more evident. We’ve doing this editorial for a few years now, so we don’t feel we’re putting ourselves out on a limb by saying these may be Barry’s two favorite days of the year — the Radiothon for Chain of Checks featuring the possibility of a dollar-for-dollar match, if the Northern Valley demonstrates its generosity.
A little history first: Chain of Checks, a community staple of charity, has been around for 34 years now. Which tells you how long Barry Lee has been around, too. The ongoing effort to raise dollars for worthy causes at Christmastime is his baby.
This year’s theme is “Homeward Bound: A Journey Away From Homelessness,” and the beneficiaries are the Winchester Rescue Mission and the William & Henry Evans Home for Children. Both will use monies received from the campaign for targeted endeavors. Many of the Mission’s clients suffer from mental-health issues, so funding from the Chain will be used to hire a mental-health professional to work at the Mission on a daily basis.
The Evans Home will employ their grant money in a collaborative effort with adults currently living in a homeless shelter that does not accept children or whose residents are undergoing drug rehabilitation. The home envisioned will offer a safe and caring place for children until their parents can get their lives in order.
And for all this to happen, the Chain needs a boffo 24 hours over the next two days. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both today and Friday, folks can call in their pledges to the station (540-662-9462 and 800-662-9462). Donations can also be made online (www.winc.fm) or dropped off at the studio at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road.
The key, as always, is the hope and possibility of a match.Three local businesses (the Bowman-Shoemaker Cos., Tri-State Nissan of the Marlow Automotive Group, and White House Foods) and one area couple (Bill and Lois Reynolds) have thrown down a gauntlet before the community: Raise $20,000 by 7 p.m. Friday and they will match it dollar for dollar. That’s what Match Day is all about.
Though today and Friday are the Chain’s center of gravity this Christmas season, the campaign runs through Dec. 31 for online, walk-in, or mail-in donations. Please give generously and help someone take a “journey away from homelessness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.