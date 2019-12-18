Men at war remembered at home
Throughout our history, it seems, our fighting men have been at war over Christmas. But then, war stops for no man — not in 1776 before the miracle of Trenton; or in 1863 during the Civil War, at Murfreesboro, Tenn.; or frigid Bastogne, Belgium, in 1944, to name three.
With Christmas, birthday of the Prince of Peace, just a week away, we recall men — local men — engaged in the martial antithesis, for the sake of freedom.
The first is the late Bill Butler of Winchester, who, 75 years today, was scrambling for his life in the Belgian hills. Mr. Butler was part of a force occupying a quiet sector on the German-Belgian line when the Third Reich unleashed what proved to be its last gasp, a 250,000-man thrust through the calm Ardennes Forest. Their destination: The critical Belgian port of Antwerp.
The German surprise on Dec. 16 was total. American forces were scattered, surrounded, sent in retreat. One was captured en masse. Bill Butler was one of the lucky ones; he and his unit escaped to set up a defense — momentary but critical — at the crossroads town of St. Vith, Belgium.
Mr. Butler, before he died a few years ago, described how he manned a machine gun at one of those key junctures. He also showed us his hands, which he said numbed at the slightest bit of cold. The winter of 1944 was one of Europe’s coldest on record.
He survived that first crucial 24 hours, setting the stage for what we consider the more vital elements of the battle — for instance, the stirring relief of Bastogne by Gen. George Patton’s Third Army during Christmas Week after Gen.Anthony McAuliffe, acting commander of the 101st Airborne, replied to a surrender command with a single word, “Nuts.”
Still, none of this would have been possible, perhaps, had not Bill Butler and his colleagues somehow evaded the onrushing Germans to fight another day.
v
On Tuesday morning, we received this moving letter from Carmen Gowdy of Winchester, whose father did two tours of Korea. As Carmen told us, her dad speaks little of his time overseas, but he did relate this story, which a friend advised Carmen to send to The Star. Her dad was 20 when this transpired; he is 90 now. We offer Carmen’s words in their entirety.
“I called my Dad tonight. Today in History: ‘In 1950, President Harry S. Truman proclaimed a national state of emergency in order to fight “world conquest by Communist imperialism.’” So I asked him if he remembered that day. Yes, he did. He was in Hamgyong, North Korea high in the mountains overlooking the Yellow River fighting North Koreans. The Chinese were now helping the North Koreans and their unit was being moved south via the Sea of Japan.
“When they got to the ships, they had to leave behind their heavy coats because it was so crowded. They eventually got to Pusan where a bad ice storm hit and it was subzero temps. They dug fox hole after fox hole. I asked him how they kept warm without their outer coats. “‘A big bonfire. We burned everything we had to try to stay warm.’” Thank you, Daddy ... I’m so thankful you are warm tonight. #myhero-”
And so are we, citizens of a grateful nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.