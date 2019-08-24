Residents weigh in; no consensus
Although a limited number of city residents showed up for the public input sessions, a fair amount — 680 — took the time to at least fill out portions of the online survey dedicated to the updating of Winchester’s Comprehensive Plan.
These folks not only covered a fair amount of territory, but did so without generating a consensus of what the city should look like years down the road. We deem that a positive.
For instance, some people want no future building to exceed what is now Winchester’s maximum height of 75 feet. Other respondents gave the impression they might want a skyscraper on every corner. Let the discussion begin.
And getting right down to the nub of the issue, some folks do not want Winchester to change — we’re in that league, considering our land-locked city cannot change, in our opinion, without losing its current character — while others expressed a desire for more growth and urbanization. Where can we grow but upward, which may explain the number of folks desirous of a higher maximum height for buildings? Or no such limit at all?
One issue on which all could agree was a push to “do something with Ward Plaza.” Would “doing something” perhaps translate to turning the real estate into a site for a minor-league baseball team? We’re not being facetious, or maybe just partly, but imagine home plate close to the intersection of Valley Avenue and Weems Lane. We did not support minor-league ball in our precious jewel of Jim Barnett Park, but on commercial property in the middle of town? It would certainly lend an aura of “urbanization” — and, in the best way — to the city. Just a thought.
Finally, as best we can gather, the city’s shaky (in our opinion) transportation situation did not register much of a blip on the citizenry’s radar screen. Or perhaps we just didn’t see it. But we felt a clarion call for better signal-light calibration and maybe even the removal of a traffic signal or two — Valley and Bellevue, anyone? — would be sounded by some segment of the populace. So consider us that lonely clarion.
