The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the more volatile entities extant, subject not just to the actual workings of the market, but to what people — granted, important people — are saying about the market.
Case in point: Thursday’s 326-point bump to the better, sparked oddly by a rather laconic comment. No sooner had China’s commerce ministry suggest it would not retaliate robustly in the wake of President Trump’s latest round of tariffs than did the U.S. markets take off — Dow’s 326.15-point jump was 1.3 percent of its total value as the index finished at 26,362.25; the S&P 500 gained a similar 1.3 percent while the Nasdaq Composite was the day’s biggest gainer at 1.5 percent.
Individually, Micron Technology’s stock saw its worth expand 3.5 percent, while Deere closed at 2.5 percent higher than Wednesday. Finally, bellwethers Caterpillar and Boeing each gained at least 0.8 percent. All in all, a great day for Wall Street.
But, given our recent comments about volatility, does it mean anything? Only if China is serious is easing trade tensions, which just 24 hours after the ministry’s statement is difficult to truly discern.
Hence, the word of the day may be laconic, even ho-hum (feigned or constrained ho-hum?).
In this vein, perhaps it is best to take heed of observations voiced by economist Jeffrey Blanchard, director of research at BOS: “It doesn’t make me any more optimistic or pessimistic. We’re in a situation where the president of the United States can dictate policy instantaneously via tweet, and he’s up against a centrally planned economy. With centralized decision-making, you can also move quickly.”
Now that’s about as laconic, or measured, as anyone gets, It’s a demeanor wise when you consider the Chinese, holders of our debt, are in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.