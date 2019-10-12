It's been the way of the development world -- and has been for some time. To gain the mother's milk of economic development -- i.e., developers pouring in millions, thus theoretically bolstering the local tax base -- localities offer tax incentives to land these initiatives locally. Even though it may be considered a form of a legalized extortion -- we'll come with the construction equipment, if you come with the cash -- localities gladly pay it, not only to secure the coming tax lucre, but also to prevent some other locality attaining same.
Anyway, the City of Winchester may be poised to pay out $3.1 million to a firm seeking to develop the old Winchester Towers site in order to offset a $30 million construction cost that, pending the results of a feasibility study, could see 165 one- and two-bedroom apartments, 8,000 square-feet of commercial space, and a 167-space parking deck fill the Big Hole at the corner of Cameron and East Piccadilly streets. The $3.1 million tax incentive, to be paid out over a maximum of 10 years, would be used to offset the cost of the garage.
Sounds promising, particularly as the city has played one-step-forward, two-steps-back in trying to find a willing developer for the old hotel site.
Still, what amazes us is the rationale used by City Fathers to justify such an expenditure. They hasten to tell us that Winchester would not have to dig into its coffers to cover the tax break because the developer would first pay the money to the city and then Winchester would dole the money back to the developer.
So City Councilor John Willingham can say, "Our return on investment . . . will be a positive number.''
Excuse us for being obtuse, but yes, while the other elements of the development may bring in the treasured tax swag, the $3.1 million will not be available for use should the city need it for some, say, utility project, of which one always seems in progress. Once the $3.1 million is gone; it's gone. And the city is not swimming in the sort of cash that the amount can be deemed a mere drop in the bucket.
Mr. Willingham may well be correct, the return on investment for this project may be "positive." But we've never quite understood why localities believe they have to sell part of their soul to get a piece of this action. The competition among communities may be that steep, but shouldn't these cities and towns stand on their own attractive merits as a place of business.
If Winchester can't, we suggest, few can.
