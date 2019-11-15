Why? Because there’s ‘no there there’
Here it is, just 48 hours or so into Rep. Adam Schiff’s official “inquiry” into President Trump’s conduct . . . and already we have Impeachment Fatigue. Or Schiff Fatigue.
But then, there’s a reason for this. We’ve been living in this progressive wind tunnel for almost three years now. Remember, Mr. Trump was barely inaugurated — and yet to do anything save be bombastic, narcissistic, and altogether over-the-top — when the “Resistance” (once known as the Loyal Opposition) was already talking “coup” and eventually “impeachment.” At that point in time, for what?
Oh, yes, there was the Russian “collusion” accusation, which a special prosecutor, Robert Mueller, chased for more than two years and produced nothing. Then the long liberal knives came out over the firing of FBI chief Jim Comey. The allegation: Obstruction of justice. Finally, with a phone call to the Ukrainian president, Mr. Trump handed Democrats all they thought was needed to revive the “I” word — before the election, of course. If they couldn’t overturn the results of 2016, they would darned sure gum up the works in 2020. When abject hatred dominates the day, nothing is sacred, or safe — not even the Constitution . . . or the definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Here, though, is the rub: For the moment, at day’s end, the Democrats’ pursuit of the president can be likened to writer Gertrude Stein’s description of Oakland: “There’s no there, there.” After three years, what have they accomplished toward such nefarious ends?
And yet the show, the circus must go on — regardless of what else could be occupying Congress’ time such as infrastructure repair or a true health-care fix. Actually, all an interested observer needs to know are three things and a passing acquaintance with two trenchant quotes, one from a conservative and the other from a liberal leaning more to the right with each passing day.
The three things? One we’ve mentioned: Democrats have been out for blood from the beginning. Second, Wednesday’s hearings, Mr. Schiff presiding, were such a “bomb” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is said to be wrestling with even taking a further vote on the “I” matter. And, finally, as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Wednesday in essence, where’s the quid pro quo? After all, Ukraine got its military aid, and Joe and Hunter Biden were not investigated, as supposedly requested as a “favor” by Mr. Trump.
The quotes are telling; if they weren’t we wouldn’t waste valuable editorial space running them. First, from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer: “As offensive and norm-breaking as (Mr.) Trump can be, it is more norm-breaking and offensive to refuse to accept an election result and instead seek to turn all forms of political disagreement into a constitutional crisis in which the Congress tries repeatedly to remove the president from office, negating the results of an election.”
And, secondly, from Harvard Law School’s Alan Dershowitz, commenting on the “woke” social-justice warriors: “Many have no idea who Stalin even was, but they are emulating his disdain for free speech and due process in the interests of achieving the unrealizable utopia they both sought . . . It is not only the road to hell that is paved with good intentions. It is also the road to tyranny.”
Trump provided transcript of phone call. While talking about releasing $400 million for Javelin missiles, Trump admits to saying “I would like you to do us a favor though”.
He then asks for dirt on a political rival.
This is bribery and extortion, plain and simple, by legal definition.
Nixon got impeached.
Clinton got impeached.
Trump will be impeached, and due to the egregious nature of his abuse of power, should be convicted by the jurors who have sworn an oath to protect and defend the Constitution.
Our country must abide by the rule of law. And nobody is above the law.
It's a clown show, pure and simple.
Can't wait to see the editor's spin on the Ukrainian freedom fighter's lives that were lost whilst waiting for American antitank missiles. Where's the there there??
You a big buddy of the Ukrainians, now, are you?
Always someone elses fault CRT, I know all uf us are crazy racist trumpers, but you need to really to listen to evidence or should I say lack of evidence.
Whether you like him or not he is our President - and the office should be respected. The fact that the likes of Nancy Pelosi and other insist on trying to get him out of office only goes to show that they obviously think they are above all and that the people that voted him in are idiots. In my opinion THEY are the ones that are taking our fine country down - Trump hasn't introduced anything new - he's only trying to put into place what so many other presidents before have started - securing the borders to name one.
It is really rather difficult to respect the office when the person sitting in it doesn't respect it and shows that disrespect on a daily basis
There are dozens of bills passed by the House that address healthcare and infrastructure. McConnell refuses to allow them to come up for a vote in the Senate.
And then there's Barr, who, after prancing around Europe asking leaders for "dirt" has come home and says that impeachment hearings are stalling gun control efforts.
