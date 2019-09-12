The latest sign of the imminent coming of the Apocalypse can be found in this headline from Infowars: ILLINOIS HOSPITAL CREATED ‘COMFORT ROOM’ FOR ABORTED BABIES TO DIE IN.
We’re inclined to let this gem stand alone, except to say, How positively humane, how imminently decent: They are providing those poor little doomed unfortunates a “comfort room.” When would they ever know “comfort” outside the womb?
This story originally ran in 2008. Jill Staneck, a nurse and anti-abortion activist, had been fired from Christ hospital for her anti-abortion activities.
Explain it all away, and feel better. lol.
