A second daily moment of anticipation
You may not think it so, but New Year’s Day is a hoiday built around anticipation. Unlike Christmas, where the appeal should be mostly spiritual (and obviously so), New Year’s Day is dedicated to the visceral — loud parties, big crowds, huge apples descending into the streets of cities as small as Winchester and as populous and sprawling as the Big Apple.
We wonder how long the New Year’s spirit lingers on — if there is one. We will also ponder those inevitable resolutions. Do people make them, and really, for how long do they keep then? Who knows, in a Hallmark kind of way, a resolution may spark someone to do something special or commendable. But then, life isn’t TV.
So after the soaring flights and rampant excitement of Christmas, there is a New Year’s, just waiting for folks to partake of its loud and garish delights. So it’s easy to play the skeptic about the holiday and say it’s mainly a day for pickpockets working their magic on unsuspecting (one-day or perennial) sots waiting for that ball to drop and when you have chance and reason to score a smooch from a pretty girl. Some call it all debauchery.
Hold on, not so fast. It’s but one day of reverie capped by what we hope is a dedication to sobriety, however temporary. But in its own quirky way, New Year’s offers its own anticipation, its inspiration. Can we get through the “bleak mid-winter” with the body and soul intact? Is there life after the Super Bowl, at least until March Madness and the beginning of baseball?
Even that last query betrays a modicum of cynicism, portraying those days after Christmas as ones dominated not by an eternal Babe in a Manger, but by a nymphish little creature with a bow-and-arrow and no pants and a chunky rodent in some truly out-of- the-way Pennsylvania town that’s found its fame.
So with these diversions, mostly healthy, we strive to get through those post-New Year’s days — all in the wondrous certainty that the first crocus will rise from the ground and the initial robin will descend from the sky.
That’s the anticipation; that’s the inspiration — and, again, in its oxymoronic excesses, that’s the subtle magic of New Year’s Day.
