A tale of two commonwealths
For all the Democratic success in Virginia these past few years, the political story here still remains a tale of two commonwealths. Look at any colored political map — even now after Democrats regained control of both houses of the General Assembly — and what you’ll see are broad swaths of red and much smaller blotches of blue. Of course, those blotches — Northern Virginia, Richmond, the Tidewater cities save Virginia Beach, Roanoke, Charlottesville, and Danville — are where the population is.
And where the votes are.
The rest of the state is hinterland — more sparsely populated but largely Republican.
Growth seems poised to envelop us here in the Northern Valley, but for the moment, we are still hinterland, at least politically.That was witnessed again on Tuesday when Republican legislators — Jill Vogel in the 27th District Senate race, Chris Collins in the 29th District House contest, and Dave LaRock in the 33rd District House election — all won handily. Only Randy Minchew, seeking to reclaim the House seat he lost to Democrat Wendy Gooditis two years ago, came up short in his effort.
In fact, the entire Shenandoah Valley retained its status as a GOP stronghold as such stalwarts as Todd Gilbert (House-15), Mark Obenshain (Senate-26), and Emmett Hanger (Senate-24) all claimed easy victories.
Locally, the election results suggest that with growth imminent and perhaps, too, the liberal politics that accompanies it (read: Loudoun County) Frederick County will endeavor to hold the line against, above all, higher taxes on the populace (i.e., real estate and personal property).
Two races in this regard that we figured would be closer turned out to be landslides — Chuck DeHaven’s reelection as chairman of the Board of Supervisors and Shawn Graber’s victory for Back Creek supervisor. While Mr. DeHaven may not be as fiscally rock-solid as the uber-frugal Mr. Graber, who will treat the constituent dollar as he does his own, their respective triumphs assure a more conservative (and less profligate) bent to the board.
Not to mention spirited debates about tax and fiscal policy among that conservative element. The presence of the oft-combative Mr. Graber will almost guarantee that. The upcoming budget season should prove interesting.
Friday: Waiting to vote, a landslide in the city, and a big win in Stephens City.
(1) comment
At least frederick county gets it
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.