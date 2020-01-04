For those who know President Trump — and there are many who say they do — an operative word is reciprocity. As the extermination of Revolutionary Guard kingpin Qassem Soleimani earlier this week demonstrated, Mr. Trump is the king of it. What makes him so is that retaliation is seldom, if ever, equitable.
Take heed of this description of Mr. Trump’s modus operandi penned by The Washington Beacon’s Matthew Continetti: “Reciprocity has been the key to understanding Donald Trump. Whether you are a media figure or a mullah, a prime minister or a pope, he will be good to you if you are good to him. Say something mean, though, or work against his interests, and he will respond in force. It won’t be pretty. It won’t be polite. There will be fallout. But you may think twice before crossing him again.”
But the president, in the Middle East, has allowed his adversaries, Iran predominantly, to turn up the boil — while he, no matter the malignity of the gesture sent his way, has left open the possibility of negotiation. As Mr. Continetti says, “He doesn’t want to have the Greater Middle East—whether Libya, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, or Afghanistan—dominate his presidency the way it dominated those of Barack Obama and George W. Bush.” After all, we no longer need their oil.
Thus, Mr. Trump felt no compunction about leaving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action hatched by his predecessor. Employing “maximum pressure,” he also jacked up sanctions against Iran. As a result, an ever-growing tension between Iranian military and the populace was palpable. Mr. Trump offered what to all intents was an olive branch: the opportunity to negotiate a new agreement.
Iran rejected the offer and assumed an increasing measure of belligerence, generally aimed at the United States and its president. Boats, drones, infrastructure, and finally, people — Iran took aim at all. The last straw: the U.S. embassy in Iraq.
“The risk to the U.S. embassy—and the possibility of another Benghazi—must have angered (Mr.) Trump,” Mr. Continetti wrote. “The game has changed,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said hours before the assassination of Gen. Soleimani at Baghdad airport. Indeed, it has.”
Now Mr. Trump, suddenly the Middle East’s “bull of the woods,” awaits the supreme ayatollah’s response.
