Not since 2009 when the McDonnell ticket -- Bob McDonnell, Bill Bolling, and Ken Cuccinelli -- swept the three statewide offices has the Republican Party shown electoral strength across the Old Dominion. True, not until this year, when Democrats seized control of both houses of the General Assembly, had the Republicans surrendered dominance in the Legislature. Thus, a debate could still rage as to whether Virginia was a "red" state, a "blue" state, or, more likely, a "purple" state.
The debate is, to all intents and purposes, over. The Commonwealth, with its two Democratic senators, a Democratic majority in its House delegation, and party control of the state executive and legislative branches, has now been branded a "blue" state. With good and perhaps, indisputable reason.
But is this truly the case? We may be poised to find out.
Even in years when Democrats swept the statewide offices, the Commonwealth's political map was still a sea of red. The GOP's problem? While dominating the lesser populated rural regions, it would lose the urban areas of the state -- Northern Virginia, the so-called "Golden Crescent" from Northern Virginia to Tidewater, Richmond and (increasingly) its suburbs (once Republican bastions), and other cities such as Charlottesville, Roanoke, and Danville. Hence, that sea of red was largely illusory.
A test, though, is coming. Gov. Northam, now with a General Assembly at his supposed beck-and-call, has decided to ram an ambitious gun-control program through the Legislature. The citizenry hardly views this initiative as fait accompli. As we've seen here in the Valley -- and, in truth, elsewhere -- regular folks have responded dramatically.
In no less than 83 of Virginia's 95 counties have governing bodies -- with large turnouts of the electorate urging them on -- approved resolutions declaring their jurisdictions "Second Amendment sanctuaries." What this means essentially is that if Mr. Northam is successful in pushing his program through the Assembly, these localities will stand defiantly in the claim that their Second Amendment rights have been abridged.
In addition to the 83 counties, 19 towns and nine of the state's 38 independent cities have passed similar resolutions.
The question is whether Mr. Northam's legislative prescriptions can pass solely with Democratic votes. The party holds slim margins in the House (55-45) and the Senate (21-19), which means newly elected Democrats and/or party members representing more rural regions must maintain party discipline or risk the wrath of a populace for whom gun-ownership is a sacred right.
Theirs is not an easy decision, as not only their individual fate may ride with their vote, but also that of their party. Could an intransigent insistence on gun control spell a short majority status for state Democrats who have just emerged from the political wilderness?
