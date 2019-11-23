Roberts’ ‘supreme’ move
Democrat strategists have devised a careful game plan regarding the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry against President Trump. Understanding there is little or no possibility of the U.S. Senate removing him from office even if House members vote to impeach, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her aides are playing this one for political effect.
Clearly, their aim is to influence voters in next year’s presidential election. Their haste suggests their timetable is aimed at primary elections, which begin in February. Mrs. Pelosi and Co. may be hoping to derail Mr. Trump in the primaries, in the hope Republicans will nominate someone the Democrat standard bearer can beat.
Now, though, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts may have thrown a monkey wrench into the Democrat schedule. This week, he ordered an indefinite delay in a case in which House Democrat leaders have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to get Mr. Trump’s financial records.
Clearly, that attempt is a fishing expedition. Democrat leaders are hoping the president’s financial records will give them more ammunition with which to blemish his appeal to primary voters.
Still, the lawsuit has been filed and it must be resolved.
Chief Justice Roberts’ order is meant to give the high court adequate time to consider the case and how to address it. That could require days or even weeks. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on the Democrats’ timetable.
Too bad. Supreme Court justices are supposed to be above politics. Their mission, which they approach in different ways, is to uphold the Constitution. They should allow nothing, certainly not Democrat leaders’ desire to score political points, get in their way of doing that.
Really Adrian, "Democrat strategists...." . How very mature of you. Did you throw out your AP style book along with your integrity?
Trump promised to release his "beautiful" tax returns. Why did he lie? What is he hiding?
Star editors need to refer their legal analysis to lawyers instead of boot strapping legal opinions. the case before SCOTUS is not about the President's tax returns per se but a test of the statute authorizing Congress to secure such tax returns. Clearly, there are folks at the IRS who have seen the returns. Plus this President made a promise to reveal his returns. Where's the beef? Star, you need to think about what you write.
All Americans should be grateful for the Supreme Courts' decision. If Congress can compel one citizen to release their tax history then they compel anyone to release their history. How much President Trump (or you) pays in taxes is nobody's business but his (your) own. Who reading this opinion would be President of the United States (and the sea of criticism that goes with it) for no salary?
Sadly, you are mistaken. Many employers require tax return info to be provided for sensitive e (financial) positions. Often, tax returns are required in applying for a mortgage. Thus, your tax returns are often the business of others. This President's refusal to reveal his tax returns violates a standing tradition for candidates not to mention his own promises to dos so.
Well, Ann, as you know, the President is not one to stand behind traditions and when do politicians of any ilk keep all promises?
Yes, let's not shed any light at all on the creepy things being done to subvert the Constitution. Believe those who refuse to testify, Vilify those who do. Alternative universe
Yes, I have noticed that you live in one.
