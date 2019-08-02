Just an illusion, as debate performance improves
Google Joe Biden’s height and the answer inevitably comes up 6 feet even. But as Wednesday night’s second Democratic presidential debate droned on, the former vice president seemed to grow smaller beneath a rhetorical onslaught aimed mostly at him, given his status as front-runner among the 20-odd hopefuls battling for a crack at President Trump.
Fortunately, for Democrats determined to avoid the excessive progressivism of Bernie Sander and Elizabeth Warren, maybe Mr. Biden’s diminishing physical stature was just an illusion. Because his debate performance was considerably better Wednesday after he was sideswiped by Kamala Harris a couple weeks ago. This time, the 76-year-old Mr. Biden seemed better prepared for the rhetorical combat.
The former vice president presents an interesting case. Four decades in Washington produces a record — countless votes and any number of bills introduced or championed. Ms. Harris, the California senator, went back to the ‘70s to dredge up Mr. Biden’s record on desegregation. On Wednesday, it was Cory Booker’s turn to take him to task for stances and votes decades-old, most notably on crime and convict incarceration.
This time, Mr. Biden had some rear-guard help in Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, who chided his colleagues on the Detroit stage for delving in ancient history rather than casting a sharp eye on current problems. “Our schools are segregated as they were 50 years ago,” he said, fervently (or rather shrilly) demanding a new impetus: improving schools and snapping the close correlation between drop-out rates and prison incarceration.
On this night, Mr. Biden did not need such aid; he held his own well by reverting back to more moderate positions on such issues as health care and illegal immigration. His stridency calls into question whether he believed what he was saying, or conveniently staking out a position contrary to his closest rivals on stage, Ms. Harris and Mr. Booker. Mr. Biden, after all, is not immune to flip-floppery. In any case:
On the “Medicare for All” health-care plan Ms. Harris is championing: “You can’t beat President Trump with double-talk on this plan. The plan no matter how you cut it costs $3 trillion. It will require middle-class taxes to go up, not down. Thirdly, it will eliminate employer-based insurance.”
And on the far-left notion to decriminalize illegal entry and provide health-care to border-jumpers: “If you cross the border illegally, you should be able to be sent back. It’s a crime.”
If the former vice president stubbed his toe anywhere, it was on climate change. Pressed by Johnny-One-Note extremist Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington and then questioned pointedly by debate moderator Dana Bash on whether there would be room for fossil fuels or fracking in any Biden energy/environmental plan, he said: “No. We would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated, and no more subsidies for either one of those, any fossil fuel.”
So this is the blue-collar champion looking to take out Mr. Trump by winning back Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, where folks of similar-hued collars rely on fossil fuels and/or fracking for their daily bread? Herewith an unforced error on a night when Mr. Biden hit them mostly straight down the middle.
All these answers, nay these entire debate performances, likely have Democrats of all stripes a bit shaky. Is this the same Joe Biden model of old, or is he tinkering with a change of image? A clear answer may emerge when his rivals are revealed in a winnowed-down Democratic field.
