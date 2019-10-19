A wise tabling on shooting range
This is truly a tough one. When we envision gun clubs and shooting ranges, we see facilities a bit off the beaten path, far from homes and particularly churches and schools. And, needless to say, we don’t picture them a stone’s throw from a major U.S. highway and an interstate.
These alone, it would seem, would be sufficient for the Frederick County Planning Commission not to recommend a conditional use permit (CUP) for a commercial shooting range on U.S. 11 between Middletown and Stephens City. And we say this acknowledging the southern part of the county needs such a range and that Travis Dodson, owner of Middletown Firearms who plans to establish such a facility on land he will purchase along U.S. 11, aka the Valley Pike, will build a first-class facility that strictly adheres to the rules for such ranges.
But, for the moment, there’s much to resolve for Mr. Dodson to realize his reasonable dream. For starters, the Unitarian Universalist Church sits right across the Pike from the proposed range. And while the guns will not be blazing during the church’s Sunday morning service, there are weddings, funerals, counseling sessions, and other spiritual events to consider. Mr. Dodson may have to make further accommodations to the church before a CUP is granted — that is, if the church would have it. At a public hearing on the request Wednesday, more than 200 folks filled the meeting room. Many were from the church.
Other critics pointed to the range’s proximity to educational institutions — Lord Fairfax Community College, Legacy Christian Academy, and, most especially, Middletown Elementary School — as reason to deny the CUP. These schools are not clustered around the proposed site as some may have you believe, or at least do not present the immediate worries the Unitarians cite.
By the same token, proponents of the shooting range were hardly absent or silent. That the range would attract as many as 1,000 members prompts us to believe that Mr. Dodson will come back to the table with assurances now that planners have wisely tabled the request for 60 days. Commission members have not been shy making their suggestions heard; Gary Oates, for one, posed the possibility of building structures to enclose the outdoor range. Christopher Mohn simply says he needs a lot more input from Mr. Dodson before he can come to a conclusion.
The same can be said of most everyone along that corridor — about a project of much merit that nonetheless engenders much trepidation.
