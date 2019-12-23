Fine concern, but no thanks
All too often, bad ideas never really go away in Washington. Congress merely reduces taxpayer funding for them, without insisting they be abandoned. That may be the fate of President Trump’s “Space Force.”
Mr. Trump envisions the force as an entirely separate, new branch of the military, added to the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard.
He is correct that our national security requires a strong military capability beyond the atmosphere. Making it impossible for a potential enemy to control space is imperative.
But the president’s idea of a new branch of the military is not the way to go. If anything, it could hamper U.S. capability in space.
A perennial problem at the Pentagon is controlling inter-service rivalry. No one can say how many billions of dollars have been spent to ensure that one branch of the military receives funding, and often equipment, its generals and admirals demand merely to keep up with what other branches are receiving.
Coordinating missions that involve more than one branch — which almost all do, these days — is another challenge. Creation of a separate space force would aggravate such concerns.
A more rational approach is to have the Air Force handle space missions. That is a natural extension of its current mandate to control the skies.
It appears most members of the U.S. House of Representatives agree. A spending bill approved this week by the House reflects that.
Mr. Trump had requested $72 million to begin establishing his Space Force. But the bill includes “only” $40 million for that.
Why not just thank the president for his concern with security in space — but say no thanks to his request for funding? The $40 million and, probably, even more during future years of Mr. Trump’s presidency, will be frittered away without making any real gain — like so many other government programs no one wants, but that not enough lawmakers have the political will to scrap.
(2) comments
Star, has the spirit of Christmas infected your thinking? You are opposing a Trump idea? Are you sure? A Christmas miracle.
Unlike Ann Lewis, the editors are not party hacks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.