Name may be prosaic, but it’s fearless
It did the heart good to see the Frederick County Board of Supervisors name the “replacement ballfields” in Stephenson for the district in which they are located, or maybe even the man for whom the district may honor — Stonewall Jackson.
Truth be told, no one seems quite sure that the county’s northeastern-most magisterial district was named for the famous Confederate general, thus it’s heartening to note that such uncertainty was not used as an excuse not to name the fields in any way that may even suggest the Rebel hero.
To be sure, the suggestion was tendered that the county would be in the way for considerable pushback should it name something even as innocuous — i.e. ballfields, developed by Frederick Water and built by Perry Engineering as a replacement for the diamonds at Clearbrook Park — slated for construction in a magisterial district of the same name that also features an elementary school of a similar moniker.
“The only thing people know here about the naming of the Stonewall District is that is has been on the books forever, longer than anyone can remember,” says county Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio. “We do not know where the name came from.”
Perhaps from an actual stone wall.
Not to be facetious, so kudos are in order to district Supervisor Judy McCann-Slaughter for not bending to the trivialities of the times and advancing the motion giving the park a suitable name. It may be a little prosaic, but it shows a fearlessness on her part. Bravo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.