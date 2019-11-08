Christine “Tina” Stevens is one of those people who embraces life full-bore — whether she, along with her husband Rodney and son Rze, is establishing a genuine movement (I’m Just Me) or she is battling cancer. The word for her is “irrepressible.”
Thus, when we spotted her, with a campaign aide, working her way down Main Street (Valley Pike) early Sunday evening in completion of her goal to visit every house in Stephens City in her quest to win a special Town Council election, we were not surprised in the least. She ended up, she said, stopping at nearly 600 homes. If no one could be raised inside, Ms. Stevens would leave a handwritten note on her campaign literature. Spreading enthusiasm is her stock in trade.
Her diligence and energy paid off, though at first she did not think it had.
Initial reports had her losing to Steven Happek, so she was in the middle of filming a live Facebook video thanking her supporters when the news came she had actually won — and rather handily — with 65.49% of the ballots cast.
Because this was a special election to replace former councilwoman Kelly Ann Thatcher, now the town clerk, Ms. Stevens will take her seat next month. We assume she will be welcome among her new colleagues. We believe they will, or should, find her warmth and passion invigorating.
