Who foresaw, prepared for German thrust at The Bulge?
Some may consider us going out on a limb, but we don’t think so: In our opinion, the two battle commanders in our illustrious martial history who combined strategic, tactical, and combat skills on the highest level were Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson and Gen. George S. Patton (Desire a third, and you could do no worse than Winchester’s own Daniel Morgan; remember we’re talking strategy, tactics, and battlefield leadership).
Anyway, we don’t know how historian/classicist Victor Davis Hanson feels about either Jackson or Morgan, but he certainly is bullish on Patton. If you recall, we are now observing the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. It is Dr. Hanson’s contention that Patton — and Patton only — saw the Germans’ last-ditch effort coming. His colleagues — American Gens. Dwight Eisenhower, Omar Bradley, and Courtney Hodges, and British Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery — deemed Patton talented but eccentric and even buffoonish, a throwback to the 19th century. So they paid scarce attention.
But who sensed that Hitler not only still had seasoned troops at his disposal, but also at some point would use them in desperation as he perceived the end of the war was coming? Patton warned his immediate superiors that Hitler might try something in December 1944, in the wake of the Allied’ gargantuan summer-fall effort that put them, exhausted on the German border, where inexperienced troops were giving relief to fatigued veterans.
As Dr. Hanson observes, Patton even pre-planned a risky rescue endeavor, which turned out to be his fabled 100-mile end-run to the relief of Bastogne. Folks may forget he turned his tanks 90 degrees in a blizzard to initiate this maneuver.
Needless to say, Patton’s march, complete with his request for a prayer to see his through, makes for grand history, but the fact remains that if the likes of Eisenhower and Montgomery, who had relegated Patton to sideshow status before D-Day, had listened to the great tank commander before the The Bulge Hitler’s hopes would have been bludgeoned before they had a chance to render the battle the bloodiest in American history.
Let’s take stock of Dr. Hanson’s assessment of men like Patton vis-a-vis technology:
“The face of war changes with new technology. But its essence remains the same, because human nature stays constant. A long-ago American victory can remind us that when such calamities strike, the status quo is not always equipped to rise to the challenge.
Instead, our future saviors are often right in our midst, characteristically loud and underappreciated, but savvy and vital to our survival.”
In other words, wars are won by men, still. Men of the genius of George S. Patton.
