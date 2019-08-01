. . . But for how long?
If Tuesday night’s first round of the second Democratic debate showed us anything, it was that the Democrats still boast a semblance of a moderate wing, however small but willing to speak out and challenge the far-left big-wigs who believe the party belongs to them, and to them alone.
We are not talking psuedo- or closet Republicans, though progressive pooh-bah Sen. Bernie Sanders accused them of spouting GOP talking points. Rest assured, the likes of former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, and Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana are squarely Democratic, but more classically liberal (in their debate rhetoric at least) than leftist — and decidedly more pragmatic.
Their collective question to the Mr. Sanderses and Elizabeth Warrens of the world was, essentially: Does the party wish to reclaim the “blue wall” states (Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, etc.) and thus the presidency, or does it seek, at any expense, to maintain a rigid ideological purity? To be honest, the same question has oft been asked of Republicans, which may explain how Donald Trump became the GOP nominee and, eventually, president.
Mrs. Warren, in returning the moderate fire, made a point in response to Mr. Delaney similar to what we hear conservative Republicans offer on occasion: “I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for. I don’t get it.”
Come this time next year, it may well behoove the majority of Democrats to have “gotten it” — that is, to have fully grasped what Messrs. Delaney, Ryan, and Bullock had to say and nominated someone of like-minded conviction.
In his opening statement, Mr. Bullock, making his debate debut (he was not eligible to participate the first go-round), laid out his approach: “I’m a pro-union, pro-choice, progressive Democrat who won three elections in a red state, not by compromising, but by getting stuff done. That’s how we win back the places we lost — by showing up, listening and focusing on the challenges of everyday Americans.” In other words, by mimicking President Trump, to some extent, especially when it comes to reaching out to “everyday Americans.”
In the minds of the moderates, the progressives risk electoral defeat if they hew to their current lines on health care and immigration. “Medicare for All,” Mr. Sanders’ brainchild, is the clarion call of The Left, but may not sit well with the majority of Americans (which means even some Democrats). The reason, though Mrs. Warren refuses to admit it, is the enabling legislation would wipe privately based coverage from the American insurance landscape.
Roughly 180 million Americans, it’s been stated, purchase their health insurance privately, or receive it through their employers. And as Mr. Ryan forcefully pointed out, labor leaders negotiated long and hard with corporate ownership to obtain blue-chip plans for their rank-and-file, many of whom vote Democratic. There’s little indication, at least in debate, that Mrs. Warren and Mr. Sanders acknowledge this fact.
Secondly, the progressives are heavily suggesting they may push for decriminalization of illegal border crossings. The moderates maintain, of course, that this is tantamount to open borders and the end of true American sovereignty over our land and waters. What’s more, they say, voting Americans won’t go for it.
Unfortunately, these moderates most likely will not be able to tender these arguments much longer — unless they surge in the polls. For the moment, all fall below the poll threshold to qualify for the next debate, scheduled for next month. As we intimated a few paragraphs above, once these men are gone, where might a candidate of “like-minded conviction” be found?
So is this Democratic moderation’s Last Hurrah?
