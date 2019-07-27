Tierney looks at Frederick County over 31 years
Kris Tierney came to the Northern Valley in 1988 as a new zoning administrator for Frederick County. The county’s population then was 45,000. Now, 31 years later, Mr. Tierney is Frederick’s top appointed official — county administrator — and 90,000 people reside within the county’s 416 square miles.
Thus, Mr. Tierney has witnessed a lot over his three decades here and, on Thursday night at the last of four lectures in the annual Godfrey Miller House series, he spoke to the differences evident in the county over that time while examining the certainties and challenges facing Frederick in the years and decades to come.
In the second half of the program, Winchester City Manager Eden Freeman took a similar look at Winchester, in terms of past, present, and future.
Now, back to those figures:
— In 1988, the enrollment in Frederick schools was 7,600 students; now the county educates some 13,700 pupils.
— Speaking of schools, their capital improvement list is long; since 1988, Frederick has opened 13 new schools, with Nos. 14 and 15 (the new elementary in Snowden Bridge, named Jordan Springs, and the replacement Aylor) on their way. A new bus garage has also been built.
— When Mr. Tierney arrived, he was one of 230 county employees; currently Frederick boasts more than 800 on its payroll.
— In 1988, the county had no Transportation planner and no county engineers. Now it has the planner, and two engineers.
— Thirty-one years ago, Frederick had but two paid firefighters (both at Middletown Fire & Rescue, where a volunteer staff could not handle all the calls). Now, there are 135 paid firefighters who can be found in all county fire halls.
— Construction in the county over that time, in addition to the schools, included the Regional Jail (1991), the county administrative complex on Kent Street (1994), the Public Safety Building (2007), and the Animal Shelter (2008).
— Finally, the respective budgets — $50 million in ‘88 with a 55-cent per $100 of assessed value property tax rate, and a $343 million budget this year, with a 61-cent real-estate rate. Mr. Tierney attributes the scarce variability in the tax schedule to a commercial and retail presence that takes a goodly amount of the tax burden from the shoulders of the homeowner.
Mr. Tierney would like the percentage to be higher, with the business sector contributing 25 percent to the tax haul. Presently, that figure varies between 13 and 18 percent.
♦
Mr. Tierney does not know whether or not that number can be reached, as he confesses to not having a “crystal ball” for Frederick County. What he does know — and can interpret — are the numbers right in front of him, particularly pertaining to growth. For example, if figures hold for this year, this will be the third year running that building permits will scale the 700 barrier.
So, as Mr. Tierney says, “Population growth will continue. We’re a destination,” particularly for Baby Boomers seeking historic towns, full of amenities, to which to retire.
Hence, Mr. Tierney and the county are faced with more than their share of challenges. For example, with everyone (VDOT, other localities) fighting for the same state tax money, he expects more of a county presence fiscally in road construction.
Water woes are something Mr. Tierney thought only happened west of the Mississippi, but population and industrial growth render these woes “real” and will compel Frederick Water to be aggressive in its search for riparian resources. Hence, the success of the Opequon water project is critical.
Still, so much of the future is wrapped up in one five-letter word — T-A-X-E-S. Frederick’s appeal as a “destination” depends on that ability to rely on businesses to help carry the fiscal freight.
“We’ve done an amazing job keeping the property tax rate down,” Mr. Tierney concluded.
May it continue.
Monday: City Manager Eden Freeman takes a similar look at Winchester.
