. . . two victories
It would be easy and perhaps even appropriate to write on this Fourth of July as Thomas Paine did in the year 1776: “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
Twenty-hundred-and-forty-three years removed from the penning of these eloquent words, titled “The Crisis,” the sentiments stir the mind and soul as much as they ever did. The more important document written that year — The Declaration of Independence — was written in a time of crisis, in a time of clenched wonder as to whether this yearling nation, already a miracle, would make it.
Thus, to use these words in our time is nothing more than tempting. Yes, times are frustrating, puzzling, infuriating and, for some — journalist Andy Ngo, for one — downright dangerous. Our world is turned upside when a group, Antifa, that claims allegiance to tolerance and justice, beats up Mr. Ngo so badly he was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage. Not all Americans, in Antifa’s clouded mind, merits the freedom to express themselves as any American should.
But just as rays of hope coursed through the skies 243 years ago, much the same can be said of today. Over the space of a few days two weeks ago, the Supreme Court handed down two decisions that should warm the heart of clear- and right-thinking Americans. First, the high court dashed an Oregon ruling that would have slapped a $135,000 fine on a family for its refusal to bake a cake for a same-sex couple. In doing so, the justices sent a clear message that the states cannot compel people of faith to violate their consciences — i.e., pick their business over their religion — in matters such as these. Bravo,
In another ruling, the Supremes, by a 7-2 tally, opined that the 100-year-old Bladensburg (Md.) Peace Cross may continue standing as a monument to fallen World War I veterans. The American Humanist Association, an atheist group, tried to have the venerable and venerated cross removed because it stood on public ground. After the cross had graced the property for a century, the high-court majority wasn’t buying any such argument.
“As conservatives and Americans,” wrote Kay Coles James, president of the Heritage Foundation, “we cherish the freedom of expression. To believe and exercise your faith without fear, that is a core value, non-negotiable, which defines whether or not we are free.”
Today, that “core value,” and, by extension, that “definition” of freedom, seem blessedly stronger, courtesy of a Supreme Court bolstered in its conservatism by the current president.
Happy Fourth of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.