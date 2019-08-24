About time, but at last done
Earlier this week, the Frederick County schools took about as much time as it should have — that is, very little — in deciding to honor one of the county’s genuine athletic legends: Coach Walter Barr. Let us say, it’s about time, but at last done. And at the place where he made his greatest mark — James Wood High School.
This coming Friday night, with the symmetry dripping, the Colonels will name the football field in his honor just prior to the season’s opener against Sherando, a school whose gridiron fortunes Coach Barr also guided. As of 6:45 p.m. or thereabouts, the grid on the Ridge will be known as Walter Barr Field at Jerry Kelican Stadium.
Over the next week, we will be penning more than our share of words about this coaching giant, as hard-bitten on the field as he is humble off it. We’ll get into the games and the numbers and the former players then. For the moment, we’d simply like to congratulate this true exemplar of his profession on this honor long in coming and so well-deserved. And, best for all, forever permanent as long as there is a James Wood High School.
