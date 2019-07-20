History will continue to record astronaut Neil Armstrong’s first words upon traversing the moon as “That’s one small step for man. One giant leap for mankind.”
But Mr. Armstrong, who died in 2012, maintained that was not quite the way he said it. The first sentence, he said, contained an extra word: “That’s one giant step for a man . . .”
Some research lends credence to Mr. Armstrong’s contention, but not enough to change the history books. We will say this, the symmetry of his sentiments becomes keener — one man, all men — when the “a” is included.
