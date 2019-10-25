Trump a step ahead of critics on withdrawal?
When you read the back story, which dates at least to 2014, the continuing uproar over President Trump’s withdrawal of a couple of dozen troops from Northern Syria is baffling. What is essentially the “establishment,” or the “Swamp things” Mr. Trump vowed to remove after a swift draining, simply cannot allow their vitriol to subside. And the group includes Republicans and Democrats alike, selling the American populace that by departing Syria we are abandoning our dear friends and allies, the Kurds.
True enough, we are leaving Kurds to fend for themselves, but these are hardly the Kurds of historical comity — i.e., the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), comprised of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan. The KRG’s brave Peshmerga militia has fought alongside U.S. service units on myriad occasions.
So, if not the KRG that the United States has allegedly left high and dry, who is it? A different group of Kurds entirely, one with a distinctly Marxist bent — the Democratic Union Party and its military arm, the People’s Protection Units, both of which represent the Syrian iteration of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been at war with Turkey for more than 30 years and has been deemed a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department, the European Union, and Turkey itself.
So how did we get involved with this dubious outfit? Former President Obama dispatched the small cadre of troops to join forces with, essentially, the PKK (a union Mr. Obama tried to mask) to fight ISIS. All well and good? Well, what Mr. Obama did in 2014 was team with a terrorist entity that was the sworn enemy of a NATO ally (Turkey). The anti-ISIS operation, though noble on its face, was an attempt by the Obama White House to meld the United States and Iran’s interests.
Thus, we must view Mr. Trump’s gesture as part of an effort to undo Obama administration policies that seemed to shift away from longtime albeit contentious allies like Turkey and toward the Islamic Republic of Iran, on whose border the PKK is based. So any notion that the Trump withdrawal threw the PKK into the arms of Iran and thus displayed the United States’ deficiencies as an ally is pure baloney. But that’s the argument the likes of former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is trying to make.
The rub is this: Mr. Trump’s decision underscores the incoherence of the Romneys in his world, who, as Lee Smith wrote in The Federalist this week, “appear to believe that backing a Marxist splinter group aligned with the anti-American, pro-Iranian axis in its war against a NATO ally is sound policy.”
It clearly isn’t.
