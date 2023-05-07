And the winner is ...
The Winchester Star's newsroom staff won nine awards in the 2022 Virginia Press Association Awards contest that was held at the Short Pump Hilton on Saturday.
The Star competes in the Daily 2 category for papers with circulations between 10,000-29,999.
This year's winners from The Star are:
First place
Reporter Brian Brehm took home three first-place awards in the categories of Feature Series or Continuing Story, Feature Story Writing, and Government Writing.
The feature series for which Brehm was honored told the story of how Scott, a homeless man, and Harley, a 4-year-old homeless dog, formed a loving bond on their journey from a homeless shelter to an apartment of their own. The story — which culminated with Scott's death and Harley moving back into the shelter — captivated the judge, who commented, "Homeless man. Homeless dog. Couldn't stop reading."
Other first-place stories for which Brehm was awarded included his feature story on the death of a beloved centuries-old white oak tree and coverage of Winchester's government.
Winchester Star contributor Krista G. Farris was awarded first place for her feature writing portfolio. Her submissions told the stories of the "Plasticville" miniature village that captured a family's imagination over the course of two generations; the spectacular fall view at Blandy Experimental Farm's Ginkgo Grove; and a local resident's memory of Queen Elizabeth II's reign in England.
The judge described Farris' submission as "a trio of good reads."
Third place
Photographer Jeff Taylor was awarded four third-place awards for captivating images he captured throughout 2022.
In the Feature Photo category, Taylor was awarded for "Spring cleaning," which illustrated the long job ahead for a pool cleaner at Jim Barnett Park. The judge noted Taylor's "great composition" and "the way the figures balance the photo."
In the Personality or Portrait Photo category, Taylor was recognized for his work capturing veteran Cleatus Bell's salute during the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross' annual Veterans Day tribute.
In the Sports Feature Photo category, Taylor's "All eyes on the football" photograph shows a group of campers homed in on an incoming football. "These faces say so much," the judge commented.
In the Pictorial Photo category, Taylor grabbed another award for his "Snow Monday" photograph showing a red barn contrasted by a snowy white landscape at the historic Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown. The judge thought the submission to be worthy home decor, saying, "Frame it and put it on my wall."
In the General News Writing category, former reporter Josh Janney was awarded for a series of nine stories focusing on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors' budget process in allocating funds to the school division. The judge described Janney's package as "a thorough and interesting account that, if less than well written, could easily lose readers with all the changing dollar amounts and quoted parties."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.