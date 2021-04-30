WINCHESTER — The newsroom staff of The Winchester Star won 13 awards in the 2020 Virginia Press Association Awards contest.
The 2020 awards were announced this week in a series of online presentations because the annual awards banquet could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Winchester Star competes in the Daily 2 category for papers with circulations of 10,000 to 29,999.
Reporter Brian Brehm took home a first-place award in Business Writing for stories on agritourism as a vital revenue for family farms; how hard cider presents new opportunities for the local apple industry; and the financial strain the pandemic was putting on hotels. The judges said his entries were “thorough, well written and comprehensive.”
Brehm also won two third-place awards — one in the Feature Story Writing category for his retelling of the addiction struggles of Pastor Bradley Hill and another in the Breaking News category for coverage of the Black Lives Matter demonstration in June. Of his Bradley Hill story, the judges said, “The subjects clearly were at ease with the writer, who captured the internal struggle and external fall from grace suffered by a man. The slower pacing felt right.”
Reporter Evan Goodenow won a first-place award in Public Safety Writing for stories on how police shield body camera video from public view; the ruling of a shooting by a Winchester police officer as justifiable homicide; and a father pleading guilty to his infant son’s death. The judges said his stories had “good presentation and demonstration of FOIA attempts ... to allow for access.”
Photographer Jeff Taylor won six awards — two first place, three second and one third. He won first place in the Photo Illustration category for smoke rising from a cocktail at Crush Wine Bar. “Fine attention to detail and timing in this presentation is clear. Makes for a very cool visual,” the judges said.
He won another top award in the Personality or Portrait category of a nurse suiting up to care for a COVID patient. The judges said, “Intentional or not, the emptiness where one would expect to see a bustle of activity conveys the isolation and loneliness of the situation, adding to the clearly captured emotions visible on the subject’s face.”
His won second-place awards for a yoga session in the ginkgo grove at Blandy Experimental Farm in the Feature Photo category; a sister mourning at her brother’s funeral in the General News category; and one of Mike Weber, owner of Weber’s Nursery, enjoying a chat with one of the many parrots he keeps in the back of the store in the Personality Portrait category.
Taylor’s ground-eye view of pet pig Fannie Blossom out on one of her frequent strolls took third place in the Feature Photo category.
Lifestyle editor Robyn Taylor won a second-place award in Feature Profile Writing for her story on musician Robbie Limon. The judges said it was a “musician story that I enjoyed. It was an easy read that sucked me in.”
She also took home a third-place award in Business Writing for stories on the pandemic struggles of travel agents, how wedding professionals were coping cancellations and one on local Community Supported Agriculture programs.
Reporter Matt Welch won a third-place award in Feature Profile Writing for his story of retiring Winchester Equipment President Doug Rinker. The judges said Welch’s entry was “a nice story about someone who puts in many years and is ready to hand it off.”
(1) comment
Congratulations to the award winners! My only gripe is that Josh Janney and Anna Merod won no awards!? These reporters deserve recognition in my estimation.
