A Star Tannery couple has donated a utility terrain vehicle to their local volunteer fire department — Frederick County Station 17 — and will present the vehicle Sunday.
Dave and Kathy Holliday became full-time residents of Star Tannery recently and donated a Polaris three-seater priced at around $16,000.
The contribution adds an apparatus rural stations need in their arsenal when combating blazes: Vehicles that allow teams to wend across undeveloped terrain to quicken responses to calls. In the past, Star Tannery Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department had to depend on two nearby stations, Middletown and North Mountain, for assistance on certain calls because they lacked a UTV, which can slow response time by about 20 minutes, said Star Tannery VFD President Elizabeth Crumrine.
Emergencies on undeveloped tracts of land are not so infrequent in southwestern Frederick County. The Star Tannery area is known to be one of the rockiest around and is home to part of the George Washington National Forest.
The Star Tannery VFD has responded to medical emergencies that occurred during hunting trips in remote areas and to roaring barn blazes on agricultural properties. The Polaris UTV will help the department haul fire suppression equipment and stokes baskets through forests or across changes in elevation.
“In the last year, we have had two or three hikers who needed assistance and we had to get to them,” said Crumrine. “This donation is important because it means we will have quicker access to undeveloped areas.”
The Polaris UTV will need to be outfitted with a trailer and skid before it can be put into service according to Crumrine. The department will apply for grants to pay for the enhancements, which together will cost approximately $20,000.
The Star Tannery VFD is comprised of volunteers and two full-time career firefighters staffed by Frederick County.
The department serves the southwestern portion of Frederick County and the northeastern slice of Shenandoah County. Other apparatuses used by the division include a Basic Life Support Ambulance, two fire engines, an attack mini-pumper, a tanker with 2,000-gallon capacity, and a brush truck for woods and grass fires. The station was established in 1971 in what was once a poultry processing business, with socials halls and new wings later added.
Sunday’s ceremony will formally acknowledge the donation by the Hollidays.
