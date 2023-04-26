So, you think you’re a Star Wars expert?
Three Winchester businesses — Dividing Creek Beer Company, Broken Window Brewing Company and 50/50 Taphouse — are teaming up for three nights — May 2, 3 and 4 — to put you through some tests, like a Jedi Knight evaluating a Padawan. Event organizer Nathan Stalvey (director of Clarke County Historical Association by day/Sith Lord and trivia host by night) invites you to dive into the challenges: a costume contest one night, followed by two nights of trivia.
A play on words — “May the Fourth be with you” — has resulted in those who are passionate about Star Wars to claim the first week in May as a celebratory time. In the Northern Shenandoah Valley, it happens to coincide with the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. That’s just fine with Stalvey and event planners who see a Star Wars Extravaganza taking place at businesses on and around Winchester’s Loudoun Street Mall as an opportunity to provide something that is a little outside of the box for people to do next week.
The extravaganza kicks off at 7:30 p.m. May 2 with a Star Wars Costume Party at Dividing Creek Beer Company at 160 N. Loudoun St. on the walking mall. Stalvey says the venue hosted a successful Halloween costume party and knows how to make it fun. He hopes people bring their “A game” because best costume will get a prize.
Star Wars fanatics will need to channel the wisdom of their inner Yodas if they want a chance of winning the first of two trivia contests the next night, May 3. Teams of up to five players will compete at Broken Window Brewing Company, 14 W. Boscawen St. The competition begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature 20 questions based on Episodes 1-4 and Rogue One. Stalvey suggests showing up much earlier than the start time to secure a table. Broken Window Brewing Company will award gift certificates in the amount of $30, $20 and $10 to first, second and third places, respectively.
The next night at 8:30 p.m., May 4, trivia buffs will be able to double their forces like Storm Troopers on a mission. 50/50 Taphouse will have tables ready for teams of up to 10 who will battle their way through 20 trivia questions based on Episodes 5-9 and the cheesy Star Wars Holiday Special (1978) that every hardcore fan knows a little something about if they made it through the cringe. 50/50 will knock $25 off the tab of the winning team. Second place will get $15 off its check.
The trivia team with the highest combined score from both nights will get bragging rights and a blue lightsaber that “they can pass around like the Stanley Cup if they want,” according to Stalvey. Second-place combined gets to name a beer that will be on tap for the week at Broken Window. Third place receives a 50/50 growler and T-shirt.
All Star Wars Extravaganza events are free.
Win or lose, Stalvey says he’s excited about the way three businesses have come together to enable the three-night extravaganza. “Because you’ve got three local businesses teaming up, it’s a good way to show how different business can forge partnerships in the future,” he says.
“Everyone should have a lot of fun,” he adds. “You’ll probably see people dressing in costume for trivia night too. Even the people who don’t do well at trivia will have fun. It’s a great chance to nerd out and express love for Star Wars.”
