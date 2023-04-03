The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has a long history with personable NASCAR drivers, and another one will be featured at the 96th edition of the event this year.
Festival President Sharen Gromling announced Monday that retired NASCAR driver and analyst Kenny Wallace will serve as the firefighters’ marshal. The 59-year-old Wallace will attend festival events on May 5. He will be knighted by Queen Isabella Astin at the Coronation of Queen Shenandoah presented by Morgan Orthodontics at Handley High School before leading the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighters’ Parade that begins at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Winchester.
Wallace competed in 915 career NASCAR races from 1988 to 2015, including 547 in the second-tier circuit now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He amassed nine wins, 10 pole positions, 66 top-five and 173 top-10 finishes in the series, which was known as the NASCAR Busch Grand National Series when he first began driving.
Wallace formerly served as an analyst for NASCAR Raceday on FS1, covering the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Since 2021, Kenny Wallace has commented on NASCAR through his own YouTube channel.
He is the fourth former NASCAR driver since 2012 to serve as Firefighter’s Marshal. His 66-year-old brother Rusty served in that role in 2012. Their father Russ was an accomplished short-track racer, and their brother 64-year-old brother Mike was also a NASCAR driver.
The 1986 American Speed Association (ASA) Rookie of the Year at age 22, Wallace transitioned into a full-time Busch Grand National Series in 1989 for his brother Rusty’s team. Kenny was the Rookie of the Year and finished sixth in points. In 1991, Wallace finished runner-up in the Series points standings. Wallace is only one of four NASCAR drivers to have won the Most Popular Driver award multiple times. Wallace had his final start in the 2015 Iowa Speedway NASCAR Series race for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Though retired from NASCAR driving, Wallace continues to race his No. 36 Toyota DIRTcar in more than 60 dirt races per year across the country.
Born in St. Louis, Wallace was nicknamed “Herman” after the mischievous “Herman the German” cartoon character. Wallace and his wife, Kim, have three daughters, two granddaughters and one grandson. His family lived in North Carolina for several years during his NASCAR career before moving back to St. Louis in 2016.
Wallace will also speak at 8 a.m. on May 6 at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at the Tolley Dental Zone in Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletic and Event Center. Wallace will then ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade at 1:30 p.m. in downtown Winchester.
Tickets to Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
