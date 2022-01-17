WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) is accepting applications for the fourth cohort of Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V), which serves as the region’s online incubator program for scalable businesses.
The fourth cohort will focus on technology and tech-enabled companies, but all companies are encouraged to apply.
Selected companies will have access to resources, mentors and investors in and beyond the region.
Several startups in the Northern Shenandoah Valley were selected in the previous three S2V cohorts.
“S2V is a significant opportunity for both our entrepreneurs and the community as a whole,” Executive Director of SCCF, Debbie Irwin said. “With support from partners across the region and our ecosystem builders, we have designed an innovative program that will help businesses in the Valley compete at a national level. Best of all, because of the GO Virginia grant SCCF received in 2020, we are able to offer this program free of charge and without equity requirements.”
Selected companies will participate in an eight-week implementation program beginning March 14, with one-on-one virtual coaching and tailored mentoring on all aspects of running a successful scalable business — including raising capital, recruiting and retaining top talent, marketing, legal issues, and more.
The program is supported by SCCF’s ecosystem builder, Ryan Hall.
“We urge committed entrepreneurs at any stage of the business cycle to apply,” Hall said. “Of particular importance is that our cohort represents the diversity of talent we have in this region.”
Entrepreneurs and companies interested in the next round of S2V should begin the application process at sccfva.org/s2v/. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until Friday, Feb. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.