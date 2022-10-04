A mine in Warren County can resume blasting a month after an explosion tossed rock and debris on vehicles and buildings and injured several people.
The Virginia Department of Energy approved a new blasting plan Sept. 27 for the Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania LLC mine in Warren County, north of Front Royal, according to Tarah Kesterson, manager of communications and public relations for the agency.
The mineral mining inspector will monitor the mine’s next three blasts before deciding whether or not to modify the closure order on blasting, Kesterson said. The team continues to work on its investigation report that should be complete in the near future, she added.
The department, which regulates mining in Virginia, issued a closure order to halt blasting at the limestone mine on Aug. 24 after a scheduled operation caused a “fly rock” incident earlier that afternoon. The department defines fly rock as any uncontrolled material generated by the effect of a blast that is hazardous to people or to property not owned or controlled by the operator. Fly-rock incidents are uncommon, according to department media release.
The closure order prohibited the company from blasting at the mine as investigators looked into the incident. The department required operators to submit a new blasting plan and receive approval before resuming blasting at the site.
The mine at the corner of Interstate 66 and U.S. 340-522 North has operated since the early 1800s and received its first permit in 1969, according to a joint media release issued by three emergency response agencies.
Rock and debris from the Aug. 24 blast struck and damaged 10 vehicles on U.S. 340-522 and in the Dominion Health and Fitness parking lot as well as the business, the release states.
Emergency workers took one patient to Warren Memorial Hospital; treated another person for injuries at the scene; and assessed six other people who reported injuries but did not need assistance. No mine workers reported injuries.
