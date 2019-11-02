BOYCE — Oscar, the 5-year old Labradoodle who belongs to Isabella, Katie, and Howard Manheimer of Winchester, has the esteemed honor of being the first dog member of the State Arboretum of Virginia.
“Illona Benham, Oscar’s grandmother, was at our annual meeting this past June, and we were talking about our new dog membership and she got excited about it,” said Robin Cardillo, director of the Foundation of the State Arboretum.
“Isabella was graduating from Powhatan and she wanted to do something very special and personal, and so she had a beautiful sketch done of Oscar, and along with it gave Oscar and Isabella the first dog membership.”
Oscar is now one of a half dozen dog members of the Arboretum. The new membership, which costs $25 annually, launched in October. The membership includes a Foundation of the State Arboretum dog tag that reads, “I love trees,” a State Arboretum decal, Fido Photo Day, free doggie waste bags, plus access to the 700 acres to explore with their humans (all dogs must remain on leashes).
“We decided we needed to take a fresh look at all of our memberships and just reinvigorate that a little bit, look at what the levels were and benefits were,” said Cardillo.
Also new is a student membership and different levels of business membership, which grant a business the opportunity to use the meeting facilities at the State Arboretum once a year in addition to other benefits.
“It’s just a new way to outreach to a new audience. There are a ton of people who come out here to walk their dog,” said Tim Farmer, public relations coordinator.
“It’s another way for those folks to support the Arboretum that they enjoy so much and get to use frequently. It’s another way to support your State Arboretum,” he said.
For the Fido Photo Day, which will take place in the spring, the Arboretum staff plans to bring in a photographer who can take portrait-style photos of its dog members and their owners at beautiful settings within the Arboretum.
They may consider planning other dog-related events too.
“Maybe we’ll form a dog committee,” Cardillo said with a laugh.
“But it’s just so hard to get those dogs to sit around the table,” joked Farmer.
Oscar is making good use out of his dog membership. Because Manheimer and her family live in downtown Winchester, they like to bring Oscar to roam the 700-plus acres for exercise. She said Oscar loves all the different smells the most.
“It’s all the wildlife. Someone equated it to them reading the newspaper, when they sniff everything — they are getting the news,” she said with a laugh.
To learn more about the dog membership and other memberships at the State Arboretum of Virginia, visit blandy.virginia.edu/our-foundation. Note: A dog membership is not necessary for a dog to visit the Arboretum.
