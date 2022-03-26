BERRYVILLE — It doesn't appear complacency will be an issue with the defending Class 2 state girls' soccer champions this year.
Three days after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Class 3 Waynesboro, Clarke County opened Bull Run District play on Friday with authority. The Eagles recorded a 9-0 victory over Mountain View at Feltner Stadium that was ended after 60 minutes due to the goal rule.
Having lost 11 players to graduation, the Generals are not the same team that gave Clarke County its two toughest battles in 2021, when the Eagles went 13-0. Clarke County defeated Mountain View 4-3 in both meetings last year, including in the Region 2B championship game when the Eagles rallied from a 3-1 deficit with 12 minutes left.
The Generals' roster situation is out of the Eagles' control. All Clarke County can do is control the way it plays, and the Eagles look like a team that's going to make things very difficult for the Bull Run District. Fourteen of Clarke County's 16 regular-season games are against Bull Run teams.
"I think we played well today," said Eagles senior midfielder and captain Maya Marasco. "I don't think it was our best game. But I think this was a good way to start, especially our first real home game, to show our fans and the other fans what we're made of. We're the reigning state champs, and we want to do it again."
Clarke County (2-0) is still a work in progress, but an Eagles team that lost five starters from last year might be even better than it was in 2021. Clarke County had 22 shots, led 7-0 at halftime, and limited a Mountain View (1-2, 0-2) team that scored 10 goals in its first two games to just one long-range shot that goalkeeper Emma Rogers easily scooped up.
A year ago, Clarke County only had one player score in double-digit goals, Region 2B Player of the Year Madison Toone (36 of the team's 91 overall). Clarke County would have had more if last year's schedule wasn't condensed due to COVID-19, but this year's team could have plenty of double-digit scorers packed tightly together.
Led by sophomore forward Kelsey Elrod — who scored the game's first two goals in the opening 12 minutes and completed a hat trick in the second half to make it 8-0 — six players scored goals on Friday.
The Eagles moved the ball around well and showed their depth, with sophomore Olivia Morise scoring two goals off the bench. Junior Ella O'Donnell, the team's second-leading scorer last year (nine goals), also had a goal off the bench, and reserve Emily Zimmerman added an assist.
In scoring on almost half of their shots, the Eagles took advantage of their opportunities. They outworked Mountain View to score two goals from close range on corner kicks. Sophomore forward Campbell Neiman finished a bouncing ball at the end of a sequence that began with her heading a Rebecca Camacho-Bruno corner toward goal in the 14th minute, and Morise scored off Zimmerman's assist following an Abby Rogers (one goal) corner kick in the final minute of the half to make it 7-0.
Elrod was brought up to the varsity at the start of the Eagles' postseason run last year, and she's showing she'll make a big impact based on how well she finished her chances on Friday. After knocking her first shot in from close range, she drilled in a shot from about 15 yards out after taking a perfect cross into the center of the box from Camacho-Bruno for second goal. In the second half, Elrod's faked a movement to the left to get a defender to lunge, and that opened up space for her to shoot to the right and score.
"I just think we have really good chemistry with each other," said Marasco when asked about the team's offense. "We all have really tight bonds this year, and I think that helps us a lot."
And while Clarke County might not be challenged much in the regular season, the win against Waynesboro showed its fortitude. The Eagles didn't fare particularly well on the scoreboard against Region 4C powers James Wood and Handley in preseason scrimmages, but Clarke County beat Waynesboro in a physical battle.
"We played probably one of the hardest games we've ever played," Marasco said. "We went so hard, and I was so proud of the girls and how we actually showed up. There were some of the most physical girls I've played against."
Eagles coach Jon Cousins said the Waynesboro game was a great test.
"They played so hard," Cousins said. "They withstood every physical push and when they were thrown to the ground. We want to pass the ball around and try to keep possession, and those kids were really hard on us. But our players fought back, and that was so important. We only got only one [goal], because they had a really good defense and a really good goalie. But that win gave them a tremendous amount of confidence coming into this game. I said if you play that way against this district and this region, and this state level, I think you're going to be OK.
"We took some hits from Handley and James Wood, and that humbled them. But we got back out to practice, and I keep stressing the same things at practice to help them to get better, and it's coming along."
Clarke County's defense wasn't tested much on Thursday, but a starting unit that features center backs Lillian Suling (she played a long ball that was redirected into the net by a Mountain View defender for Clarke County's other goal) and Bailey Mayo and outside backs Hannah Wagner and Savannah Jarvis now has contributed to two shutouts. Cousins said the chemistry in the back can still be better, but he likes how the defense is progressing.
"I have a good defense," Cousins said. "They're tough. They're fast. They're technical. They know what they're doing. The other night against Waynesboro, they were under pressure, and they had a shutout. They played really well."
Mountain View coach Ginny Dellinger has no doubt the Eagles will be playing in the state tournament again this year. While that will likely be the case, Clarke County plans on keeping the pressure on.
"I think we've been showing out at every game," Elrod said. "It doesn't matter who we're playing. We've just been always doing our best."
