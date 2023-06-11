State champs!

The Clarke County girls' soccer team poses after winning the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship game on Saturday at Roanoke College's Kerr Stadium in Salem. The Eagles beat Central of Wise County 7-0 to complete a 24-0 season, their second state title campaign in three years. See page B1 for coverage of the event. 

 ROBERT NIEDZWIECKI/THE WINCHESTER STAR

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.