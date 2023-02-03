The impact of a funding miscalculation by the Virginia Department of Education disclosed earlier this week could mean at least $2,439,121 in fewer state dollars for area school divisions.
Frederick County Public Schools has not yet determined the impact on the current year's budget, but the impact on next year's budget (fiscal year 2024) is $1.7 million, says FCPS spokesperson Steve Edwards.
Winchester Public Schools would receive $141,217 less in FY23 and $348,904 less in FY24, according to WPS spokesperson Maggie McCampbell Lien.
Clarke County Public Schools would get $72,000 less in FY23 and is projected to lose $177,000 in FY24, says CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has asked state legislators to include “the necessary resources” in their spending plans to address the error that led school divisions to expect more state aid than they are set to receive — a difference of $201 million statewide over two fiscal years.
Although Youngkin is pushing for school divisions to get the state aid they are expecting, local school officials are preparing in case that doesn't happen.
"For the current year, we will continue to monitor our expenditures knowing that we will likely receive less revenue than anticipated," Bishop wrote in a Wednesday email. "In planning for next year's budget, we will reduce our revenue estimates by $177,000. More than likely, this will mean that some of the proposed new positions might be eliminated from the budget proposal. This topic will be one that is discussed at our upcoming work session on February 13."
Lien said WPS will "make adjustments now for future planning." If the state doesn't provide the expected funding, "it will increase our request for local funding from City Council."
