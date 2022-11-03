BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools will use a $30,000 grant to help certain teachers become certified and fully licensed in the subjects they teach.
The Recruitment and Retention Support Grant will be used toward continuing education for provisionally licensed teachers and those needing specific certifications, said county Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett.
Employees are eligible to take advantage of the grant if they’re currently teaching, or seeking initial endorsement, in any of various critical shortage areas identified by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) during the past three school years, according to Bennett.
Those shortage areas include special education, elementary education (prekindergarten through sixth grade), middle education (grades 6-8), secondary English and science, foreign language, math in grades 6-12 and career and technical education.
CCPS has approximately 15 teachers who aren’t fully licensed in the subject in which they’re assigned, Bennett said.
“School divisions are having a more difficult time filling teaching vacancies due to the critical shortage of teachers,” said division Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Clarke County filled all of its teacher vacancies for the current school year, officials have said.
However, “we currently employ a number of individuals who have earned a degree from an accredited college or university but do not have teaching credentials,” Bishop said.
“For teachers who have not earned a teaching credential,” he continued, “the VDOE licensure guidelines allows us to work with an individual ... to obtain a provisional certification while the teacher pursues the coursework for full licensure.”
Teachers chosen to participate in the grant program will have their tuition and fees for courses toward certification fully covered, Bennett added.
During its recent meeting, the Clarke County School Board accepted the grant in a unanimous vote.
No local matching funds are required, Bishop said.
In other matters, the school board learned that:
• Clarke County High School’s Trades Fair on Oct. 21 was deemed a success.
It was the first such event the school has held. More than 40 representatives of area businesses and industries met with students to discuss career opportunities.
Board member Jonathan Turkel said he understands 10 seniors received job offers on-the-spot.
“That’s very impressive,” he said.
• The Mountain Vista Governor’s School will hold an open house for prospective students from 9:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Laurel Ridge Community College campuses in Middletown and Warrenton.
Mountain Vista is a regional school providing college-level courses in science, math and technology to academically talented students. Students attend the school for part of the day before going to their regular high schools for the remaining portion.
To be eligible to attend, a rising 10th grader must already have completed Algebra II. Rising 11th graders must already have completed Math Analysis before starting at Mountain Vista in August.
• Parent conferences will be held at all four county schools from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday.
Tuesday will be a teacher’s workday. It also will be Election Day.
