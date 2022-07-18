MILLWOOD — The historic Burwell-Morgan Mill, one of the nation's oldest grist mills, eventually won't be able to operate if cracks in its dam aren't repaired.
But a $7,500 state grant awarded to the Clarke County Historic Association will enable the group to hire an engineering firm to evaluate the dam on Spout Run and prepare a restoration plan.
Made of wood and stone, the original dam was built around the time the mill was constructed in the 1780s. Its last major restoration was in 1969 when the historical association took control of the property and raised funds to preserve the attractions.
General use, plus changes in water levels and large amounts of debris that have washed downstream over the years, have produced cracks on the dam's far end, enabling water to trickle through, said CCHA Executive Director Nathan Stalvey.
"The damage, at this point, is not extreme but certainly noticeable," Stalvey said.
Without further preservation, "those cracks would widen over time and the section could give way to Spout Run Creek," he continued. "This would prevent water from reaching the mill," making it inoperable.
The grant is from the recently established Commonwealth History Fund, a partnership of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. It's expected to cover half of the estimated $15,000 cost for the first phase of the restoration. Donations already raised will cover the other half, Stalvey said.
A topography study, watershed analysis and draft construction plan will be done, he said. Construction costs won't be known until that phase of the project is completed, he added.
The CCHA is receiving one of 12 inaugural grants from the Commonwealth History Fund totaling $402,500. Plans are to award up to $2 million in grants from the fund over the next five years, according to a news release from the Richmond museum.
Selection criteria for grants include the significance of a historical resource or history project, its impact on its community and the state, its need for funding and the urgency of the project.
With its grant, Stalvey said, the historical association will "be able to give back to our communities (in Clarke County) by implementing a project that will help us to continue telling the story of Virginia and have a lasting impact on future generations."
The Burwell-Morgan Mill, built by militia Col. Nathaniel Burwell and Revolutionary War Gen. Daniel Morgan, is on Tannery Lane in the unincorporated village of Millwood. It's on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
The mill grinds various types of grains, including ones grown at area farms. The grains are available for sale at the mill, the nearby Locke's Store and several area farm markets.
Tours of the mill are available. For more information, visit clarkehistory.org/mill.html.
