WINCHESTER — Winchester has been awarded approximately $22,000 in grants from the Virginia Department of Forestry to plant dozens of trees throughout the city.
According to a media release from Rouss City Hall, a $6,700 appropriation from the department's Virginia Trees for Clean Water grant program will add 50 trees to Jim Barnett Park and its Audobon Arboretum. The trees, all of which will be large when fully grown, are intended to increase canopy cover, stabilize soil, intercept rainwater and reduce stormwater runoff.
A $15,000 Department of Forestry grant obtained in partnership with Shenandoah University and the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges will purchase 52 trees to be used as part of an Urban Heat Island Effect Project. A "heat watch" study was completed last year by university volunteers and forestry employees, and the data is being used to help city Arborist Jordan Herring determine where trees are most needed in Winchester to provide shade and reduce the impacts of high summer temperatures.
A portion of the Urban Heat grant will pay for the purchase of six trees for Weaver Park on Bruce Drive. According to the media release, those trees will be planted on Oct. 21 during Winchester's Arbor Day celebration.
The national Arbor Day Foundation designated Winchester as a Tree City USA in 1982 thanks to the city's commitment to planting and managing trees to help reduce erosion, curtail summertime heat and boost property values. For more information about Winchester's ongoing efforts to plant and maintain trees throughout the city, visit winchesterva.gov/public-works/trees.
