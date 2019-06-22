WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has received $85,428 in state grants to help pay for two of nine new School Resource Officer positions funded by the Board of Supervisors.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland said the two grants were awarded by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
Frederick County was one of 53 localities in Virginia to receive a grant. Eighty-seven grants totaling $3.47 million were awarded.
Millholland said the grant "means a lot" and shows the state's commitment to protecting students at school.
The county must provide $54,572 in matching funds for the grants.
Earlier this year, the Board of Supervisors approved funding nine new SRO positions for the school division. This means there will be an SRO in all 18 county schools by the fall.
The cost to create one new SRO position in the county is $119,930. The cost includes the purchase of a patrol car, police supplies, uniform and the officer's pay with benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.