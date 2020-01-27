WINCHESTER — The state Department of Corrections is transferring more inmates from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center to state prisons, reducing overcrowding at the jail and saving local taxpayers thousands of dollars.
It costs $89 per day and $32,485 annually to house an inmate at the jail, which is located on Fort Collier Road in Frederick County. But the DOC only pays $12 per day for inmates who have been sent to the jail as a result of overcrowding in state prisons. Taxpayers in Winchester and Clarke and Frederick counties, who help fund the jail, are stuck paying the difference.
From 2016 through last year, 109 was the annual average for the number of state inmates, or “out of compliance” inmates, housed at the jail. On Thursday, the number was 48, according to jail Superintendent James F. Whitley.
“Forty-eight is not bad considering where we were,” Whitley told the 15-member Northwestern Regional Jail Authority at its quarterly meeting on Thursday. “The state is doing a much better job of creating space for us.”
Besides saving money, the transfers reduce jail overcrowding. From 2015 through last year, the annual average daily population of inmates at the jail was 635. On Thursday, it was 555, a 12% decrease from the daily average.
About 140 correctional officers work at the jail.
The decrease is part of a state and national trend as police and prosecutors focus on alternatives to incarceration, such as drug court and intensive supervised probation.
While the U.S. leads the world with about 2.3 million people in jails or prisons, the number of prison inmates dropped 13% between mid-2007 through mid-2017, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. Jail populations decreased 12%. In Virginia, the jail and prison population dropped from 30,311 at the end of 2015 to 29,336 through November of last year, according to the DOC.
In other business:
A $23.4 million budget was proposed for passage in April. That’s an approximately 2% increase over the current $22.8 million budget. The increase is primarily due to increased healthcare and overtime costs.
Whitley said after the meeting that he opposes a proposed state law that would stop requiring jailers to ask inmates their immigration status. Currently, if an inmate admits they are in the U.S. illegally, the jail notifies Immigration, Customs and Enforcement. However, Whitley said the jail doesn’t hold inmates on “detainers” for ICE.
An “ICE detainer” is a written request to a jail or law enforcement agency to hold an inmate for up to 48 hours after their release date to give ICE more time to pick them up. Whitley said the jail notifies ICE about people here illegally a few days before their sentence is set to expire, but doesn’t hold them after their release date. While not doing detainers, Whitley said he thinks inmates should be questioned about their immigration status to keep the community safe.
”If you come into the community illegally, that’s a crime,” he said. “It’s important for the community to know.”
Why is there no mention of the $1.50 a day each inmate pays to the jail to be housed here?
