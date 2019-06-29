BERRYVILLE — Changes in state law are affecting further development of the Hermitage subdivision.
As a result, Hermitage LLC is asking the Berryville Planning Commission to sponsor a rezoning for the subdivision's fifth development phase so zoning can be aligned with proposed lot configurations.
During its meeting Tuesday night, the commission set a public hearing on the request for its next meeting at 7:30 p.m. July 23.
Ron Mislowsky of Pennoni Associates Inc. of Winchester is Hermitage LLC's agent. In a memorandum to Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations, he mentions a desire to develop two lots at the subdivision's southwest corner, each of which is zoned differently. One lot is zoned Residential-1. The other is zoned Detached Residential-1.
Phase 5's preliminary plan was approved about 13 years ago, Mislowsky wrote. At the time, it consisted of 73 lots and "had the zoning and town limits boundary jogging down the lots that were proposed," he wrote.
Since the plan was approved, however, the state has adopted a different set of stormwater treatment rules that will necessitate low-impact treatment of the development's runoff, Mislowsky continued. So a new stormwater treatment plan can be implemented, and to reduce the amount of earth that must be moved to build a road and install utilities, Pennoni has "revised that lot layout to provide room for treatment units and more open space that will be dedicated as a conservation easement," he wrote.
The new lot layout will "require that the DR-1 and R-1 areas be rezoned to effectively shift the boundary to run down the proposed lot lines," he added.
Hermitage LLC is "just wanting to align the lots with the (existing boundaries of the) zoning districts," Dunkle said in a phone interview, summarizing the request. No property actually is to be rezoned, she said.
The R-1 lot comprises 23.426 acres and the DR-1 lot comprises 35.25 acres. Dunkle said plans for Phase 5 now call for those lots to be subdivided into 71 smaller lots instead of 73. Some of the land must be used to create the conservation easement, she said.
She did not know if the construction of any new homes for the subdivision currently is planned.
Also, the commission set a public hearing for 7:30 p.m. July 23 on a request by Julie Wheeler Abrera for a special-use permit that would enable her to expand her home-based business at 204 Battletown Drive.
Beaumont House Design creates floral designs for weddings and special events held in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.. Abrera also holds workshops to teach people floral design techniques and help them appreciate flowers grown by area farmers. She now wants to hold workshops at the business, having previously held them at other locations in Berryville, Winchester, Loudoun County and the metro Washington area, her permit application shows.
Most of the workshops have been held at Modern Mercantile on South Church Street in Berryville, and participants have come from outside the region to attend, she wrote in her application.
"Many of them are repeat attendees who make it a point to arrive early or stay after the workshop to eat and shop in Berryville," Abrera wrote.
According to Dunkle, Abrera obtained a zoning permit last June to build an accessory structure at the rear of her property to use as a home office. But to offer workshops or otherwise have clients visit the property, she must obtain a special-use permit for a home occupation within the Detached Residential-2 zoning district.
Abrera plans to hold no more than six half-day to two-day workshops, attended by no more than 12 people, annually on the property. She also wants to hold meetings with clients and vendors there, a report that Dunkle prepared for the commission shows.
Dunkle said the commission scheduled the public hearings with little comment on either application.
